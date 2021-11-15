(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold sums up his England career so far in tell-all interview about his international career

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool’s most important players for several years but not England’s.

In a very interesting interview with ITV Sport, our No.66 has been discussing why his club form hasn’t been replicated on the international stage.

It’s refreshingly honest from the 23-year-old as he asses why Gareth Southgate, Jurgen Klopp and so many other pundits have so many different opinions on where he should be playing.

In perhaps one of his most simple yet revealing answers, our right-back is asked to sum up his career for the three lions, to date: “It’s a bit of a mix really.

“I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had, I’ve been to a World Cup and I’ve played in games so that’s amazing.

“But, at the same time, there’s something inside me that tells me that in my mind it could have gone better for me personally.

“If I’m being selfish, I would have expected myself to have played in more games, to have been involved a bit more and there’s a lot more potential to be unlocked”.

It really is a great watch and you can see that the Scouser in our team is determined to get into another team.

He isn’t bitter or angry, just passionate about impressing a different manager in a similar way he has with our boss.

You can watch the full interview via ITV Sport on YouTube:

