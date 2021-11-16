Andy Carroll finds new club nearly 11 years after Liverpool transfer but only trusted with a two-month deal

Former record British transfer Andy Carroll has found himself a new club on a two-month deal.

When he was signed for £35 million to replace Fernando Torres in January 2011 there was a lot of anticipation of what was to come.

This is now nearly 11 years ago and after leaving Newcastle in the summer, the 32-year-old has only been given a short deal at Reading to restart his career.

This was announced by the club with this tweet:

Welcome to Reading Football Club, Andy! 🤝 We are delighted to announce the signing of former-Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll, who signs on a short-term deal until mid-January.#WelcomeAndy | #Royals150 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) November 15, 2021

Our former No.9 had some iconic moments in a red shirt, none more so than the late headed winner at Wembley over Everton.

After this Merseyside Derby semi-final, he was inches away from a goal in the final against Chelsea in a season where he also won the League Cup.

The combination of injuries and not fitting into Brendan Rodgers’ style of play, saw an end to his Anfield career.

His power and ability in the air is almost second to none (maybe just Nat Phillips!) but this power often lead to fragility through so many injuries.

It’s sad to see his career spiral down from a British record transfer fee to only being trusted with two months in the Championship and his deal is set to end 11 years after Kenny Dalglish convinced him to move to Merseyside.

Hopefully it’s an injury free period and he can get a good run of games together.

