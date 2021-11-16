Club doctor shares fresh injury update on Liverpool midfielder: “It won’t be a speedy return”

Liverpool will be without Curtis Jones for a further few weeks following injury trauma suffered specifically to the eye prior to the international break.

This comes from the club’s official website, with it being reported that the Scouser is set to remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future following an accidental collision in team training.

“It’s a freak injury and very unlucky, but the important thing to emphasise is there is no lasting damage and his vision won’t be impacted beyond the recovery period,” club doctor, Jim Moxon, told liverpoolfc.com.

“However, the nature of the issue means caution is important; we need to allow it time to heal and we can’t rush it, therefore it won’t be a speedy return.

“It needs to mend before we are able to reintroduce Curtis to full training, but there are things he can do in the meantime to maintain fitness.

“We can’t put a specific timescale on a return beyond it will be a number of weeks from now as it heals naturally, so it’s not one we will risk and patience is a virtue with this specific recovery.”

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s men have been handed something of a boost with the return of Jordan Henderson and James Milner – a welcome sight in light of the spate of injuries the Reds have suffered in the middle of the park.

READ MORE: ‘It hurts when someone touches it’ – Van Dijk reveals extent of recovery from ‘very painful’ incident involving Erling Haaland

Given the nature of the injury, we can more than understand the club opting for a cautious approach when handling the recovery of such a sensitive area.

We’ll be wishing the 20-year-old a swift recovery in the meantime, with his return hopefully occurring sometime in December when we’ll be expected to face an insurmountable number of fixtures.

It’ll be a difficult period for Klopp to guide us through, particularly whilst a number of players remain continue to remain outside of the selection picture, but we’ve every faith in the German as we near the festive period.

Exclusive: Rangers journalists weigh in on key figure in Gerrard’s backroom staff who could help Aston Villa soar