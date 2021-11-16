Henderson, Mane and Milner back in training as Jurgen Klopp handed injury boost ahead of Arsenal game

Liverpool were handed a major boost ahead of this weekend’s game against Arsenal as Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and James Milner were spotted in training.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt have been boosted by seeing all three players in training, along with the sight of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott yesterday.

Their presence in Kirkby was revealed by the club’s Twitter account, across several tweets:

We’re not quite used to good injury news and so we shouldn’t get too excited because it normally comes back and hits us in the face!

Whether this means that all three are available for the Arsenal game is unknown but it is certainly a positive to see all three of them on the grass.

Given the impending loss of Mane through AFCON, we will need him to get as much game time in as possible before he departs.

With our skipper and the vice-captain, we really need the midfield options to be bolstered and even having them on the bench would be a big help ahead of some tough games this month.

Let’s remain positive and take this as good news before we hear from the manager at his pre-match press conference when he will be able to confirm any injury concerns.

