‘It hurts when someone touches it’ – Van Dijk reveals extent of recovery from ‘very painful’ incident involving Erling Haaland

Virgil van Dijk has shared that his finger has yet to fully heal after the Dutchman suffered an on-pitch dislocation during the Netherlands’ World Cup qualifier meeting with Norway, as reported in a tweet by TV 2 journalist, Arilas Ould-Saada.

Borussia Dortmund superstar, Erling Haaland, admitted post-match that the Liverpool No.4 had accused him of being responsible for the incident.

Virgil van Dijk reveals his finger is still recovering after the incident with Erling Haaland in September. “The healing is very slow. It was very, very painful. I still strap my finger because it hurts when someone touches it. It was an accident. I tried to pull him.” pic.twitter.com/pH4U5TvTgr — Arilas Ould-Saada (@arilasos) November 16, 2021

Louis van Gaal’s outfit have enjoyed a mixed bag of results, throwing away a two-goal lead against Montenegro after putting six past Gibraltar without reply.

Though certainly an unpleasant ordeal, it’s something of a relief that our talismanic centre-half has only had a minor injury to contend with of late following a long injury layoff period last term.

We’re sure that both Haaland and Van Dijk will have put the incident behind them long ago, of course, with the pair set to meet again for another World Cup qualifier.

It’s a huge opportunity for the Oranje to bring themselves a step closer to the next stage of the competition and one we’d expect our Dutch international to be more than looking forward to.

