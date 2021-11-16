James Pearce provides worrying injury update tweet from latest Liverpool training session

James Pearce has tweeted an injury update following Liverpool’s training session this afternoon.

The sight of Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and James Milner had appeared to be positive but it does seem that two of the players may not be immediately available.

The update came from this tweet:

Sadio Mane showing no ill effects from the blow to the ribs he suffered playing for Senegal. Part of team training at Kirkby today. Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Harvey Elliott outside but working away from the main group. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 16, 2021

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson’s 5-0 Manchester United victory shirt to be auctioned by his Dad for NHS charities

It appears as though our No.10 will be able to make a full and immediate comeback to the match day squad but the same may not be said about the English midfielders.

Harvey Elliott’s absence is no surprise but having seen the skipper and vice-captain in training, it had appeared as though they could be back sooner.

This still could be the case and seeing as the rest of the international players are still away on their worldwide duty, it could be a matter of easing them back in when the rest of the squad return.

Bolstering the midfield options is what is most important and if we have three midfielders available for selection without the two Englishmen then it could be okay to ease them back.

Fingers crossed they both make a relatively speedy return and we can at least bask in the good news about the Senegalese winger ahead of this weekend’s game.

Exclusive: Rangers journalists weigh in on key figure in Gerrard’s backroom staff who could help Aston Villa soar