Jordan Henderson’s 5-0 Manchester United victory shirt to be auctioned by his Dad for NHS charities

Jordan Henderson’s Dad has auctioned his son’s shirt from the iconic Old Trafford victory in October.

Brian has put the auction on a Just Giving page where each £25 donation entitles the bidder to a raffle ticket and the chance to win.

Liverpool put five past a hapless Manchester United and our captian’s role was crucial, particularly in his assist to Mo Salah for his hat-trick goal.

The choice of NHS Charities in the North East, by Brian Henderson, is touching as he attributes his survival and recovery from cancer down to them.

Within the donation page, he says: ‘I am the father of Jordan and on behalf of for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust Charitable Funds because If it was not for the NHS i would not be here‘.

It’s a nice touch by the Sunderland-born man who is clearly proud of his son and thankful for the doctors and nurses within his home region for all they have done for him.

Fingers crossed the auction is a roaring success and raises lots of money for a deserved cause.

If anyone would like to donate or purchase a raffle ticket, you can access the page here.

