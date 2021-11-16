Juventus face competition from circling Liverpool for 24-year-old whose Bundesliga contract expires next summer – Calciomercato

Juventus could face competition in their alleged interest in Denis Zakaria, with Liverpool said to be eyeing up the 24-year-old ahead of the winter window.

This comes from Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), with the Italian outlet reporting that both the Reds and Manchester City will compete for the Swiss international.

The Reds were said to be interested in the prospect of acquiring a new midfielder to fill the gap left by Gini Wijnaldum’s departure, though failed to bolster the ranks beyond the purchase of ex-RB Leipzig man, Ibrahima Konate.

Given that Zakaria’s contract is set to expire next summer, it would be an ideal avenue for us to pursue in light of our own financial limitations.

With us possessing arguably one of the best (if not the best) defensive midfielders in world football in Fabinho, we’d expect the Borussia Monchengladbach star to be utilised higher in the pitch.

Having cover for the Brazilian would be ideal, though it’s difficult to imagine a soon-to-be 25-year-old willing to sacrifice his career playing second-fiddle to a superior holding midfielder.

That being said, the midfielder fits the mould of the kind of player that would turn heads in our recruitment department – particularly as far as his versatility is concerned, with the player able to fill out in the heart of defence and in a slightly more advance midfield spot.

