Raheem Sterling enticed by prospect of working under Jurgen Klopp but significant stumbling block in way of Liverpool return – report

Raheem Sterling is said to be contemplating the possibility of linking up with Jurgen Klopp and his former club, Liverpool, in the winter window.

This comes from El Nacional (via Liverpool World), with the publication in question noting that the 26-year-old would be unlikely to find himself back in Merseyside in light of his current employers’ reluctance to sell the winger to a domestic rival.

Catalan giants Barcelona are also said to have expressed some interest in the England international and would represent a more likely option for the player over Jurgen Klopp’s outfit in the upcoming window.

Considering the source, we’d be inclined to advise fans to opt for a bowl-full of salt with which to lump over the rumour in question.

Whilst there’s no questioning the ability on offer from the ex-Red, a move for Sterling as early as January would make little sense for Liverpool, particularly when one considers the likely expense required to snatch him from the Etihad.

That’s not to say we wouldn’t like to see some kind of reinforcements being drafted in where necessary in the January window if the right player can be identified.

