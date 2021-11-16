RIP Louis Bimpson – Liverpool’s oldest living player passes away aged 92

It was announced yesterday that Louis Bimpson passed away and this is a reflection on his career with Liverpool.

The sad news was announced on the club’s Twitter account:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former player Louis Bimpson. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Louis’ family and friends at this time. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2021

His first full season with the Reds ended in heartache as we were relegated to the Second Division but little blame could be placed on the attacker as he only played eight games that season.

The Second Division was to hand him an opportunity to make more appearances as Don Welsh’s team looked to gain promotion back into the top table of English football.

However, it was not as easy as they thought and it was to take three managers and eight years before Bill Shankly guided us back to the First Division.

Not for Bimpson though, he had departed the club when Dave Hickson was signed in 1959 and Blackburn Rovers took him up a division before he was part of a losing FA Cup final side.

His days at Anfield consisted mainly of Second Division days and he was a handful for defenders.

The St. Helens-born striker was in fine form from 1957 to 1959 and was a key part of the squad before his move away.

Perhaps the best summation of his Liverpool days comes from LFC History.net: ‘On his day he could be brilliant, a brace against Manchester United in August 1953 and a four-goal show in the first half against Burnley at Anfield a month later prove that‘.

It’s always important to honour the past and appreciate all that has come before us, by all accounts he was a terrific man and great friends of greats within that team – people like Billy Liddell, Bob Paisley and Ronnie Moran.

There will be a moment of remembrance before Saturday’s game against Arsenal and we should all reflect on a dedicated servant of the club in memory and appreciation of everything he did for Liverpool FC.

RIP Louis Bimpson.