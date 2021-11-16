Robert Lewandowski on ‘father figure’ Jurgen Klopp in heartwarming short story

Robert Lewandowski has written a short story on his love and appreciation for his former manager, Jurgen Klopp.

The pair were together at Borussia Dortmund and enjoyed a successful spell on a platform that catapulted them both onto the world stage.

In the four years they spent together it’s clear to see that they had a great bond and now the Polish striker has penned his thoughts on his old boss.

His story has been illustrated and is available to view via The Players Tribune where an eight-page declaration of his love for the man in the Anfield hotseat can be read.

The very first page says: ‘Jurgen Klopp was not only a father figure to me, as a coach he was like the ‘bad’ teacher and I mean that in the best sense of the word’.

Bayern Munich’s No.9 went on to describe a bet they had with each other, if he scored 10 goals in training then the manager would give him €50 if he didn’t then he would receive €50.

This turned him into a clinical finisher in training which then improved his game in the long-run, the financial incentive was only small but it represented a challenge and an opportunity to improve.

He then goes on to explain how he eat a lot of garlic one morning to cover up the smell of alcohol after a night out and the German came into the dressing room: ‘He was like a hunting dog, “I smell something, is it garlic?”.

‘The lesson is, never try to fool Jurgen Klopp – he’s too smart!’.

It’s great to see how infectious and loving he has been throughout his career and a host of former players, even those right at the top of the game, have time to give thanks and share stories of our manager.

We’re lucky to have him at Anfield and it’ll be a pleasure to hear similar stories when the current crop of players retire and reflect on their time with the enigmatic 54-year-old.

