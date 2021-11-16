(Video) Andy Robertson spotted after Scotland injury and looks to be walking comfortably despite hamstring problem

Andy Robertson became the latest to suffer injury on international break as he was removed with a hamstring injury with Scotland.

Our No.26 joins Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson on the international injury list but thankfully all three don’t look too serious.

Whether any or all of them will be fit for Saturday against Arsenal is unknown, what is known is that this is a headache that Jurgen Klopp didn’t need.

Following the 2-0 win, Scottish supporters were in fine voice and one fan recorded a video of the post-match celebrations.

Fortunately, it does appear as though their captain is in good enough health for a full lap of honour and appeared to be in good spirits.

This may be due to the fact his side had secured a home play-off for the World Cup but we all hope that our former coach Steve Clarke made the decision as the manager to prevent any serious injury and removed the 27-year-old as a precaution.

You can watch the full lap of honour courtesy of YouTube user Scott McLean:

