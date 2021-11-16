(Video) Early Jamie Carragher TV appearance from 1996 gives a hilarious insight into his youth team days

Jamie Carragher has made a name for himself as a TV pundit after his successful football career but this video wouldn’t suggest it.

The video in question shows a young Carra forgetting the scoreline before joking with teammates.

Being recorded in 1996, the Bootle-born defender was in his teens and on the cusp of breaking into the team.

His Scouse accent is in full flow too as he says: “Thought we played well, bit of a bad start but we got away with it.

“What score was it? 2-1? 3-1? Yeah, 2-1 and we did well there in the end and we deserved it and should have scored a few more”.

Little did he know at the time that he was destined to go on and make 737 first team appearances for the Reds, winning 11 trophies.

The clip is definitely worth a watch, even if just for the way he says “start”!

You can watch the full video via Classic Football Videos & Clips on YouTube:

