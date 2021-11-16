(Video) New angle unearthed of Shaqiri’s superb cross for Wijnaldum’s second goal in historic Barcelona comeback

The 4-0 rout of Barcelona on Liverpool’s way to winning their first Champion League trophy since 2005 will long live in the memory of the fanbase.

Fans can enjoy the historic event all over again with a new angle of Gini Wijnaldum’s second goal of the game (and the all-important) equalising third on aggregate.

Backup men Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi played notable roles in the European clash, helping secure Jurgen Klopp’s men a place in the final against Premier League rivals Tottenham.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/kausthubnarayan originating on TikTok from @liverbird2010: