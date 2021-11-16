(Video) Revisiting Alisson Becker’s header six months since his crucial goal at West Brom

Alisson Becker scored his famous headed goal against West Brom six months ago and it seems like a good time to revisit the moment.

Liverpool released the ‘Every possible angle’ video of the goal after the match and it’s a perfect reflection on a pivotal moment.

As part of the run-in that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men rescue Champions League football after a injury laden season, the Brazilian ‘keepers goal was unbelievable.

READ MORE: ‘Who doesn’t have this ambition to win the Premier League?’ – Ibou Konate on his hopes for the rest of the season

There’s not much that can be said, that hasn’t already, but sometimes it’s nice to look back and remember the tremendous release that goal brought us all.

A truly unforgettable moment and even better that it meant so much.

Feel free to watch it on repeat via the video below, courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Liverpool won’t go for Dembele for one BIG reason Klopp and co. have hammered home