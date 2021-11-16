(Video) Watch hat-trick of assists for Trent Alexander-Arnold as England put 10 goals past minnows San Marino

Trent Alexander-Arnold was on hand to assist three of England’s 10 goals against San Marino last night.

It was a result that was never in doubt as Gareth Southgate made wholesale changes in apprehension of the sub-standard opposition.

Despite playing the whole game, our No.66 assisted the final three goals and all of them are available to watch here.

First was a free-kick to supply Tyrone Mings his first international goal.

Then came a trademark cross for Tammy Abraham and the Roma striker took a touch before volleying home.

Finally, number 10 was a chipped cross on a plate for Saturday’s opponent Bukayo Saka.

It was nice to see the Scouser in our team given the opportunity to play a full game and display his attacking prowess.

There will certainly be bigger tests for him, especially defensively, but it was great to see him in full flow last night.

More importantly, he didn’t pick any injuries up either!

You can watch all of the goals above or via ITV Sport on Twitter.

