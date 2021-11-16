‘Weeks not months’ – Harvey Elliott injury comeback prediction by former England international will give fans a boost

Harvey Elliott has been on the treatment table since his horrific ankle injury against Leeds United but his comeback could be sooner than first anticipated.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has spoken with Football Insider to make his prediction on a quicker than expected return for the 18-year-old.

It was expected that it may be towards February that we see the No.67 back in action but the sight of him on the grass this week has lifted some expectations.

‘The 42-year-old said: ‘It looked like a bad injury at the time, he is recovering very quickly if he is already back out on the grass and doing leg presses.

‘It’s great news for Liverpool because they are light in that area, Elliott was in brilliant form before his injury.

‘Hopefully it doesn’t take him long to rediscover that form when he returns.

‘Players are looked after very carefully these days. But, if he is back out on the grass I’d expect him to be back in contention before the new year. I’d estimate it’s a case of weeks not months now’.

Quite what his ankle injury expertise are is unknown but the promising injury update from the ex-Leeds ‘keeper can be viewed as good news for now.

We’re all for a speedy return from the promising midfielder who made such an impressive start to the season but the worst thing he could would be to rush back and make it worse.

Seeing as he is so young and so promising, we could have a star in our hands for many years to come with the former Fulham lad and we need to make sure we look after him.

Fingers crossed he’s back in a red shirt soon though!

