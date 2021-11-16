‘Who doesn’t have this ambition to win the Premier League?’ – Ibou Konate on his hopes for the rest of the season

Ibou Konate has been speaking out about the start of his Liverpool career and his hopes for the rest of the season.

In an interview with the club’s website, the French defender was full of confidence that this season can end in his some silverware for him and his teammates.

The Parisian is of the belief that with Jurgen Klopp and this team around him, big things can happen.

Our No.5 said: ‘Who doesn’t have this ambition to win the Premier League? But for now I think we need to be focused game by game.

‘We have Premier League, we have Champions League – we have lots of games, but with this team I think we can do a big thing this season. Winning both is not easy. But if we can, then why not?’.

We also have the chance of success in the Carabao Cup this season as we are in the quarter-finals and it would be great to end the season in celebration and hopefully a long-awaited bus parade.

Whether the young centre-back has time to break into the side is unknown but he certainly adds some depth to the position and we hope there are plenty of chances for him to illustrate his ability.

As he says though, ‘why not?‘, let’s attack all four trophies and see what happens at the end of the season.

