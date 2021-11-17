Arsenal could be without four stars for upcoming Liverpool visit as injuries pile up

Arsenal could be set to face Liverpool without four stars including key men Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey.

Sead Kolasinac and occasional first-team man, Folarin Balogun, are also considered doubts in the Mirror’s latest report, with the publication noting that the former had been on the receiving end of a harsh tackle during the international break with the latter suffering stomach cramps whilst with England’s U21s.

Given the Gunners’ win record with the former Atletico Madrid midfielder in the side, Mikel Arteta will certainly be hoping to have the Ghanian back in time for their visit to Anfield at the weekend.

Liverpool, of course, are hardly without problems of their own, as ever, following the internationals, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi both doubts for our upcoming return to domestic action.

With a packed fixture schedule coming up in December, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to have the bulk of his squad available for what will be a particularly challenging period.

That having been said, securing passing to the knockout stages of the Champions League in our opening four games will provide some opportunities for respite amidst the festive run of fixtures, which could prove to make all the difference.

