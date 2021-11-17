Chief football writer’s glowing assessment of out-of-favour Liverpool defender suggests Reds may need to consider positional tweak

Henry Winter was keen to single out Liverpool fullback Neco Williams in his tweet assessment of the Welshman’s international performances against Belarus and Belgium.

The 20-year-old got on the scoresheet for The Dragons against the former whilst also registering a solid outing against Roberto Martinez’s men in the national side’s World Cup qualifiers.

Right or left, full-back, wing-back or winger, Neco Williams looks a real prospect. Fearless, great energy, driving runs, scoring too. Outstanding for Wales against Belarus, then Belgium. Only 20. And congratulations to #CYMRU on reaching #WorldCup2022 playoffs – as seeds. #LFC — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 17, 2021

The young right-back has struggled for minutes in Merseyside – hardly a massive surprise considering he has to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a space in the first-XI – being reduced to three appearances this term across all competitions.

Being only 20 years of age, of course, our coaching team will be more than aware of the foolishness of jumping too soon to conclusions about the promise (or relative lack of) of players in our squad.

At right-back, there’s no questioning the fact that Williams will find it nigh on impossible to budge our Scouse Academy graduate out of the way without injury or horrific form befalling upon the 23-year-old.

However, if our coaching staff felt the Welsh international’s attributes could be well-suited to the demands of a position further up the pitch, it’s an option worth exploring in a bid to hand the player more minutes if possible.

