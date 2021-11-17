Divock Origi becomes the latest player to leave the pitch injured but things may not be as bad as first feared

Divock Origi was subbed off for Belgium last night during their game against Wales as he becomes the latest player to sustain injury during the international break.

Thankfully though, much like with Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson, the injury did appear to be a minor one.

Our No.27 looked to have been winded before sitting on the floor and asking to be substituted, the worry may be that he was holding his foot whilst on the floor.

Roberto Martinez, his international manager, then swiftly removed him from the field of play.

There was no stretcher and the 26-year-old walked around the pitch in what appeared to be a pain-free manner.

We’ll have to wait and let the club assess what has happened but hopefully he’s fit for Saturday.

The Belgian’s role in the team is usually as a squad player but with Bobby Firmino still out injured, and the fact he scored in his last appearance, it would be important to have him at least on the bench.

Fingers crossed it’s nothing serious, there won’t be enough space in the treatment room soon!

Divock Origi has become the latest Liverpool player to pick up an injury while on international duty. 😳 pic.twitter.com/gSQwgmcbco — 90min (@90min_Football) November 16, 2021

