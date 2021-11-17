FSG in ice hockey team takeover talks which may worry some supporters as their heads could be turned away from Liverpool

FSG have their fair share of critics and the news of them negotiating the purchase of an ice hockey team may not be welcomed by all.

The news has been circling in America of the rumoured purchase and has been reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Fenway Sports Group are expected to complete a deal this week to takeover Pittsburgh Penguins which would add to their portfolio of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC.

It’s believed it will be more of an investment than a complete takeover and their recent investment from RedBird Capital Partners has provided more capital for FSG.

John Henry’s company was also bolstered financially and publicly by the collaboration with basketball star LeBron James.

Adding the ice hockey team to the baseball and football clubs would also combine with the TV company NESN and a NASCAR team in what is an ever-growing sporting stock.

Some supporters will be worried by this news as it is widely believed that our owners are not spending enough on our playing squad.

The fact that since their arrival we have a new stand, a new one on the way and a new training complex, is often overlooked.

Nevertheless, it’s fair to assume that purchasing another team will only reduce their available finances and attention away from us.

There may be little to no change but we would rather have fully committed owners than part-time ones.

It could all be fuss over nothing and may even provide more funds and attention that could benefit our club.

We’ll try and remain positive and see where this takes us in the long-run.

