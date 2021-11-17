‘He’s fine for Saturday’ – Aubameyang update will relieve Arsenal as Gunners’ injury list for Liverpool visit narrows

Arsenal have been handed a major selection boost ahead of their upcoming visit to Anfield at the weekend with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang given the all-clear.

The Gabon international’s return to training, as reported in a tweet by Goal journalist, Charles Watts, was all above board, despite fears having raised over the striker’s injury status.

Aubameyang is back training today at London Colney as normal. His early return from international duty was pre-planned with Gabon. No injury or anything like that. He's fine for Saturday. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 17, 2021

The Gunners appear set to face a race against time for three other stars to be available for the clash in question, with Folarin Balogun, Thomas Partey and Sead Kolasinac all doubts for the tie.

Ultimately, we want to see the best players available for matches, so we’re pleased to see the Arsenal attacker free of injury ahead of our impending meeting.

Mikel Arteta’s men are hardly alone when it comes to injury concerns, however, with the likes of Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson also suffering knocks of varying severity during the international break.

Whilst Aubameyang will certainly supply a threat up top, we’re more concerned about our struggles in the middle of the park, with the midfield finding it difficult of late to make its mark on games.

We’ve no doubt Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team will be working hard to address the problem as we near a return to domestic action.

