‘I don’t see the point of it at the minute’ – McManaman weighs in on Liverpool’s interest in West Ham star

Former Liverpool player Steve McManaman believes the Reds shouldn’t be interested in signing Jarrod Bowen from West Ham simply because he wouldn’t get into Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The 24-year-old, who has started the season in impressive form for David Moyes’ men and has three goals to his name already this term, would have to settle for a place on the bench if he was to move to Anfield anytime soon according to the ex-Real Madrid man.

“He’s a very good player. He’s doing really well at the moment. But hypothetically, if he signed for Liverpool tomorrow, then he wouldn’t play. So, I don’t see the point of it at the minute,” the 49-year-old told Football London (Via Football365).

“It could be a great move for him in terms of playing for Liverpool but he’s not going to get in ahead of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Diogo Jota.

“It’s always nice to have lots of players and I’m sure the manager would prefer to have 25 established internationals, but that’s not football.

“Bowen is playing really well at the moment for a club who are in the Champions League positions. Liverpool at the moment don’t need Jarrod Bowen.”

The Hammers paid £18m for the former Hull City man last year with that transfer fee becoming more of a bargain each week as the winger continues to perform.

We do have one of the most potent front-threes in the world currently at the club but the signing of Bowen would provide top quality cover if Mo Salah or Sadio Mane were to get injured or require some rest.

The pair are off to the African Cup of Nations in January too, so a move in the new year for West Ham’s No.20 isn’t the worst idea in the world.

With the London-based outfit currently sitting above Liverpool in third place, the chances of them allowing players to leave in January are rather slim, but if the player himself attempts to force through the move, who knows what may happen?