‘I had my best and the worst games against him’ – Kompany labels ex-Liverpool star as most challenging

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has named ex-Liverpool star, Luis Suarez, as the most challenging to defend against during his time in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old, who is currently managing Belgian side Anderlecht, was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel (via Liverpool Echo) and when asked about the hardest striker he came up against, said: “I would say Luis Suarez because he’s unconventional in everything he does; it’s a game within the game.

“He’d fall on the floor and fake an injury, by the time you’re complaining to the ref, he’s running in behind. He’s nicking the ball, playing it against your knees and all this.

“If a ball goes in behind, when you’re looking left he’s jumping right, when you look left he’s jumping right. I had my best and the worst games against him.”

Many recognise City’s former No.4 as one of the Premier League’s greatest ever defenders and, before his move to Barcelona in 2014, the Uruguayan was also acknowledged as one of the best to feature in the English top-flight in recent years.

Despite the ex-No.7 only netting once against City during his time at Anfield, the way in which he shined throughout the 2013/14 campaign when Brendan Rodgers led the Reds to second place behind Kompany’s side means he will be remembered for a long time.

The current Atletico Madrid man found the net 31 times during that memorable season – a figure only topped by Mo Salah’s 32.

He did receive a mixed reaction from supporters when he returned to Anfield for just the second time in the defeat of Diego Simeone’s men at the beginning of November, but the comments from the former Belgian international make it clear how good El Pistolero was.