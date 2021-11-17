(Image) Alisson shares a glass of red win with Fabinho and Man City, Man United and Leeds players as they fly home from Brazil

Alisson Becker has posted a picture of him enjoying a glass of red wine alongside Fabinho and a host of other Brazilian Premier League players.

All the men are on the plane back from Brazil following the end of their international fixtures and have put club rivalries aside for the journey.

Pictured on board are: Leeds United’s Raphinha, Manchester City’s Ederson and Gabriel Jesus and Manchester United’s Fred.

The six men seem to be in high spirits (about 30,000 feet!) as they shared the journey back to the North of England.

Some fans will be hoping there was some chats to try and convince Raphinha to come and join our lads in Liverpool come the January window.

Maybe a few more glasses of red inside our ‘keeper and he might have some more Dutch courage to ask the big questions.

Hopefully the opportunity to unwind will give our stars the rest they need before a big game on Saturday.

You can view the image courtesy of Alisson’s Instagram story:

