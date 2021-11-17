(Image) Mo Salah accompanied by two bodyguards at all times during his time with Egypt

Mo Salah is undoubtedly the biggest star in Egypt and because of this he is treated like a VIP.

Images have circulated of the two bodyguards that accompany him wherever he goes and they certainly don’t look like people you’d want to mess with!

Both are fully adorned in Egyptian tracksuits and accreditation but are only with the squad to protect our Egyptian King.

He’s a huge star in Liverpool but his status in his home nation is amazing and testament to what he represents, not just his footballing ability.

Never one to shirk the responsibility and pressure of being a role model, our No.11 is a true inspiration to so many Egyptians because of the life he has managed to secure for himself.

His bodyguards need to make sure they protect the 29-year-old as we need him fit and ready to go against Arsenal on Saturday.

You can view the image courtesy of @EgyptianPlayers on Twitter:

Liverpool’s Mo Salah has two bodyguards with him at all times when playing for Egypt. In order for them to enter the pitch they are given Egyptian national team accreditation and tops! pic.twitter.com/89T1zCYf55 — Ahmad Yousef (@EgyptianPlayers) November 16, 2021

