(Image) Virgil van Dijk shares dressing room picture after World Cup qualification

Virgil van Dijk captained his Dutch team to help them qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

This will be the first time that our No.4 has managed to participate in the competition and will no doubt come as a big relief after a frustrating draw in the week.

Our centre-half was pivotal in the victory and his header from a Norway corner helped start the move for the second goal.

He then took to social media to share a picture of the victorious team, an image which included his manager Louis van Gaal in a wheelchair.

The 70-year-old manager fell off his bike in the week, much to the amusement of our defender, but was still able to enjoy the celebrations.

This positive news will be amazing for the 30-year-old and it’ll be great for him to come back to Liverpool in high spirits following a successful international break.

You can view the image via @VirgilvDijk on his Twitter page:

PROUD OF THE BOYS! WORLD CUP 2022 – HERE WE COME! 🧡🧡🧡🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/UUwlOQHT5R — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) November 16, 2021

