James Pearce provides worrying injury update for Andy Robertson ahead of Premier League game against Arsenal

Andy Robertson was injured against Belgium during this week’s international fixtures.

James Pearce provided an update on the injury on his Twitter account as he said:

Andy Robertson currently rated as 50-50 for Saturday's clash with Arsenal at Anfield. Tightness in his hamstring rather than a strain. #LFC https://t.co/F5FJRJ2Hxk — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 17, 2021

The Scottish captain was removed with a hamstring issue but as he walked around the pitch after the full-time whistle it was hoped that he would be fit for this weekend’s game against Arsenal.

We do have a very capable back up in Kostas Tsimikas and if it means that our No.26 gets a weekend off so that he can fully recover, that may not be a bad thing.

What we can’t do with is a lengthy period on the sidelines for the 27-year-old and can only hope it’s a minor issue.

Jurgen Klopp might need to put an hour aside for his injury update in the pre-Arsenal press conference after a troublesome international period.

To remain positive though, this and all the other recent injuries don’t seem too long-term as of yet and so we should have a host of players returning from injury soon.

