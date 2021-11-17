Liverpool predicted XI v Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp set to make one change to side that lost 3-2 to West Ham

The international break, as ever, has proved to be far removed from the notion of a ‘break’ for Jurgen Klopp’s men with Liverpool set to return to domestic action with new injury concerns.

Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson are all recent casualties of international duty, though recent updates would appear to suggest that the trio are likely to recover in time for our hosting of Arsenal this weekend.

The Gunners are far from immune from the effects of international football with a host of injury struggles to handle themselves – most notably including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love wholesome clip of Harvey Elliott getting a Jurgen Klopp hug

Curtis Jones remains set to remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future following an unfortunate eye injury suffered in team training, however, which means we’re likely to see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain retain his place in the middle of the park.

In the backline, Joel Matip should get the nod to partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence, with Kostas Tsimikas coming in to replace a beleaguered Andy Robertson.

The Scottish captain appeared to suffer a hamstring concern during Steve Clarke’s outfit’s 2-0 win over Denmark but was able to join in the post-match celebrations despite being removed from the field of play as a precaution.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Jota, Salah

Exclusive: Rangers journalists weigh in on key figure in Gerrard’s backroom staff who could help Aston Villa soar