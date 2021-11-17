Reaction as Fabinho ‘keeps Lionel Messi in his pocket’ during Brazil vs. Argentina game is shared by some fans online

Brazil faced Argentina last night and two of the key performers in the game were Alisson Becker and Fabinho.

Our No.1 kept a clean sheet whilst our No.3 kept Lionel Messi quiet all evening with a brilliant defensive midfield display.

Some online reaction to his performance further illustrates just how well our man did:

Tonight was undoubtedly one of Fabinho’s finest performances. Absolutely majestic display by him in shutting down Messi almost all game and protecting the Brazil back line. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) November 17, 2021

Argentina 0-0 Brazil Lionel Messi in action flocked by yellow shirts of Brazil Biiig tackle by Fabinho on Messi, as Argentina try and fail to break. Lo Celso keeps giving the ball away every time he has it. Needs to be substituted off. pic.twitter.com/xk0IwVy9Ae — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) November 17, 2021

alisson clean sheet and fabinho pocketing messi, what’s new — ⚡️ (@67szn) November 17, 2021

Cansou de jogar bola, teve q ficar no bolso pic.twitter.com/BKrZnQbKBy — Johnnie Walker é melhor que Jack Daniel's (@chegasextapfv) November 17, 2021

READ MORE: (Video) Compilation of Mo Salah’s curved passes illustrates his amazing technique on the ball

The 28-year-old has had somewhat of a stop-start season with injuries hampering his game time but this week with the national team will have helped restore his fitness and confidence.

There aren’t many bigger tests than coming up against the PSG star and our ex-Monaco man made sure to keep tabs on him all evening.

We all know that he’s one of the best in the business when it comes to playing in that position and whenever he’s not in our team, it’s a telling loss.

Great to see that he’s on top form, alongside his compatriot ‘keeper, and that they will both be returning to Liverpool together in great form for this weekend’s game.

Exclusive: Rangers journalists weigh in on key figure in Gerrard’s backroom staff who could help Aston Villa soar