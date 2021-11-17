(Video) Alisson saves Lionel Messi’s shot as he keeps another clean sheet on international duty with Brazil

Alisson Becker made his 50th appearance for Brazil in the week and last night kept a clean sheet against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

The Brazilian stopper made a great save in the first-half on against Rodrigo De Paul and was determined to keep the ball out of his net.

In a game of few chances for the PSG player, he managed to finally test our No.1 with a driven shot in the final minute of the game.

It was a trademark feint and shot from the former Barcelona man but our ‘keeper managed to get his body behind the ball and pounce on the parried effort.

The power behind the ball was evident and fair play to the man we signed from Roma for managing to keep it out.

It’s great to see he’s had a positive international break and will come back to Liverpool full of confidence ahead of this Saturday’s game.

You can watch full highlights of the game courtesy of fubo Sports on YouTube, Alisson’s save against Messi comes after the third minute:

