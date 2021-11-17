(Video) Compilation of Mo Salah’s curved passes illustrates his amazing technique on the ball

Mo Salah is known as the best goalscorer in our team and arguably the league but his passing isn’t too bad either.

A video compilation has been circled online of him using the outside of his left foot to assist his teammates on the pitch.

It’s not something that immediately comes to mind when you think of his game but this video illustrates how big a part of his repertoire it is.

Our Egyptian King is all about numbers and that means goals and assists, he clearly works on this to try it so often and is so confident in the ability of his left foot that he attempts so many outside of the foot passes.

It’s two minutes of great clips that have been put together and is another reason to marvel at the talents of our No.11.

If you haven’t already, we urge you to watch this video.

The compilation has been put together by @PassLikeThiago on Twitter and you can watch it here:

Mohamed Salah – The art of the ‘trivella pass’

pic.twitter.com/89GwB2AWZY — – (@PassLikeThiago) November 16, 2021

