(Video) Gabon players fight over Mo Salah’s Egypt shirt following World Cup qualification game

Mo Salah was approached by several Gabon players following the end of their game with Egypt yesterday.

Such is our Egyptian King’s status within the game, he is immediately flocked by three players who are desperate to get his shirt as a keepsake of sharing a pitch with him.

Our No.11’s bodyguards had to soon come and help to disperse the crowd so that he could leave the pitch quickly and unbothered.

Whoever did manage to get hold of his match worn shirt will certainly be the envy of their dressing room, maybe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been given orders to get a few more when he plays against us this weekend.

We all appreciate and love Mo as Liverpool supporters but the adoration he has in his home country and continent is amazing and illustrates what a massive figure he is for so many people.

If you were to share a pitch with him, how would you convince the 29-year-old that he should give his shirt to you?

You can watch the video via @PharaohsXI on Twitter:

