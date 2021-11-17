(Video) Liverpool fans will love wholesome clip of Harvey Elliott getting a Jurgen Klopp hug

Harvey Elliott was spotted making a return to the training pitch at the AXA centre in a positive fitness boost for the former Fulham Academy graduate.

The 18-year-old was embraced by Jurgen Klopp with the pair seen going off for a chat, presumably to discuss his injury recovery progress.

A full return to the pitch and competitive action will likely come too soon for the teenager before the turn of the year, though we’d expect to see the exciting prospect in and around the first-team picture for the second-half of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

A Klopp hug for Harvey 🤗😍 pic.twitter.com/tHpV6XIXek — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 16, 2021

