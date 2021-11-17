(Video) Mo Salah graciously greets band ahead of World Cup qualifier against Gabon

Mo Salah is a figurehead in Egypt and he was invited to greet a group of blind musicians ahead of his World Cup qualifier against Gabon.

Such is his role in Egyptian culture that he is singled out to greet the band after their performance and it’s clear how delighted they all are with him coming over and saying hello.

Our Egyptian King displayed another selfless act as he took the time to meet and greet the three youngsters at a time when the rest of the players are seemingly preparing for the game.

He never shies away from his role in the public eye and always appears keen to do what he can to ensure that he is a positive role model to his adoring public.

The fact that the 29-year-old is so happy to do this shows how appreciative he is of his role as a celebrity in his home nation.

There were a fair few Gabon players after the game that treated him like a celebrity too, before his bodyguards had to speak with them.

It’s great he makes the most of the few weeks he has at home to spread a positive message before returning to Liverpool for the hard work that is coming in the next few months.

You can watch the video via Egypt Today Magazine on Twitter:

In a humanitarian gesture, international Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, was keen to shake hands with the members of the 'Wonders' blind band, which performed musical paragraphs before facing Egypt and Gabon 🇪🇬♥#Egypt #MoSalah #MohamedSalah #LFC #PremierLeague | #محمد_صلاح pic.twitter.com/z0mljp5Y8t — Egypt Today Magazine (@EgyptTodayMag) November 16, 2021

