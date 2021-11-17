(Video) Neco Williams’ Man of the Match display for Wales encapsulated in right footed effort on goal

Neco Williams has had a great week with Wales and impressed again last night.

His man of the match performance has helped secure his role as a key part of his national team and a genuine fan favourite.

Our 20-year-old was very energetic and aided the attack, including this decent right footed strike.

He picked the ball up and charged at the Belgian defence before forcing a big save from Koen Casteels.

Liverpool’s No.76 may feel he needs more first team football so that he can ensure he’s on good form for his country and be part of the World Cup play-off game that he helped his team qualify for last night.

Unlike with Kostas Tsmikias and Andy Robertson, the battle for the right-back spot is very uneven and Trent Alexander-Arnold is clearly ahead of his understudy.

If the Welshman keeps putting in performances like this though, there will be more opportunities for the youngster and he can push for more game time.

You can watch the chance via @SkyFootball on Twitter:

What an effort and what a save! 🧤 Neco Williams drives down the left, cuts inside onto his right and unleashes a stunning effort to force a brilliant save from Koen Casteels 😮 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/Iu5KxR2Tnh — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 16, 2021

