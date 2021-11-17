(Video) Van Dijk’s elation at World Cup qualification evident in heartwarming clip from talismanic Liverpool defender

Social media has been littered with clips and images of talismanic Liverpool No.4 Virgil van Dijk celebrating his country’s successful qualification for the World Cup following a 2-0 victory over Norway.

The 30-year-old shared a video inside the Oranjes’ dressing room, expressing how ‘proud’ he was of his national side for the Netherland’s accomplishment.

It’s the Dutchman’s first major international tournament after missing out on the European Championships due to a long-term injury sustained last term.

We couldn’t be prouder of our centre-half and we’ll be looking forward to seeing him light up the international stage when the World Cup fully returns in Qatar next year.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Netherlands national side’s official Twitter account:

