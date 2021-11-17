(Video) Virgil van Dijk with a crucial header that leads Netherlands to important second goal for World Cup qualification

Virgil van Dijk was on captain’s duty as he aided his Holland team to gain qualification to the World Cup.

Our No.4 was part of a frustrating yet successful evening where it took 84 minutes to break the deadlock.

It was for the second goal that he had a major role though with a big header from a Norway corner.

The 30-year-old leapt brilliantly to win the ball and start a speedy counter attack.

Steven Bergwijn then carried the ball out of midfield before putting it on a plate for Memphis Depay to score a second and secure qualification.

The palpable relief was demonstrated as the whole team celebrated a massive win and their captain will be heading to his first World Cup in Qatar next year.

You can watch the full highlights, van Dijk’s header coming at 4 minutes, of the Dutch victory courtesy of Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

