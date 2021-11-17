(Video) Virgil van Dijk’s dressing room dancing after Holland secure World Cup qualification for Qatar 2022

Virgil van Dijk was part of the Netherlands side that secured their qualification to the 2022 World Cup last night.

The captain was a big part of the win with his crucial header from a corner that helped kick start the break for his team’s second goal.

He has already shared an image from inside the dressing room but now videos have emerged of our No.4 dancing and singing following the victory.

Our No.4 joins in with the singing of Viva Hollandia by Wolter Kroes, a famous Dutch song, as the whole team are clearly jubilant with the success of the team.

With a glass of bubbly in hand, the big man joins in which is warmly received by his teammates.

Thankfully, the 30-year-old doesn’t look like he picked up an injury during the dancing, the way the international break is going that wouldn’t have surprised us!

Hopefully his head isn’t too sore and he’s ready to attack Saturday’s game and secure us three points.

You can watch the video from Holland’s official Instagram page:

