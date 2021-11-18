Carragher expects a ‘big performance’ from Liverpool as the PL returns after the international break

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher expects the Reds to be ‘firing’ on Saturday and believes the international break will have provided Jurgen Klopp with time to reflect on his side’s ‘two bad results’ recently.

In their last two Premier League outings, the Anfield side were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Brighton and had their 25-game unbeaten run ended by West Ham at the London Stadium.

“It’s a big game for Liverpool because off the back of the [Manchester] United game we have one point out of six. That’s not good enough and we need a big result and a big performance and I think Liverpool will get it because of that reason,” the 43-year-old said on the Ringer Podcast (via HITC).

“I expect Liverpool to be firing on Saturday I think Klopp having those two bad results, that international break, you know what it’s like for managers, that two weeks it’s stoking up inside of you and you can’t wait to get the players back.”

The Gunners would leapfrog the German’s men into the final Champions League spot if they were to return to London with all three points and will be boosted by the news that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be fit for the trip.

Meanwhile, we may be without Andy Robertson after he limped off during Scotland’s defeat of Denmark on Tuesday.

Another defeat would be a huge blow and could leave us seven points behind Chelsea if they were to beat Leicester City in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Although Mikel Arteta’s men are in good form and have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three games, we should have enough firepower to come away with the win, though.

We’re fast approaching the busy festive period which may prove to be make-or-break in our bid for another Premier League title so let’s hope for a big three points.