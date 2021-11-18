Ex-Liverpool star makes the case for Brendan Rodgers to be given Man Utd job over Zinedine Zidane: ‘Would be a good fit’

Michael Thomas has made the case for Brendan Rodgers to be handed the Manchester United job over Zinedine Zidane should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be given the sack.

The Norwegian has faced increasing pressure from forces outside of Old Trafford following a poor spate of results, including a 5-0 demolition at the Theatre of Dreams at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool.

This comes from Caught Offside, with the former Reds man telling the publication, “I think Brendan Rodgers would be a good fit for the club.”

“He plays good football, knows the league and has been in charge at a big club before so that shouldn’t faze him.

“Zidane is obviously a massive name and he has done quite a bit in his short managerial career. Zidane also adds to United’s pull as he is a man that attracts players by himself.

“I would personally go with Rodgers. I think that experience of managing in this league would be huge.”

The former Real Madrid boss has likewise earned his fair share of links to the role in question following his exit from the Spanish top-flight.

Given Zidane’s record in Madrid – not to mention the side’s relative struggles since his departure – it’s difficult to overwhelmingly agree with Thomas’ logic.

The Northern Irishman has certainly grown since his days in Merseyside and has undoubtedly improved Leicester City but there are still elements in his management that suggest a role with a traditionally top four outfit might be beyond his capabilities at this point in time.

From our point of view, we wouldn’t want to see a former Liverpool manager make the switch to Manchester and we’ll be hoping the ex-Celtic boss still holds the nearly season of 2013/14 close to his heart.

