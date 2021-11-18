Gerrard admits he’s been in touch with Klopp since Villa switch and shares Liverpool boss is ‘looking forward to a big hug’

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Jurgen Klopp has been in touch with him since he was awarded the Aston Villa job.

The former Liverpool captain did spend time working under the German whilst in charge of the club’s u18 side prior to moving to Ibrox to take charge of Scottish champions Rangers.

“I’ve been in touch with Klopp. I bump into him when he walks his dogs,” the 41-year-old said in his first Villa press conference (via Evening Standard).

“He sent me a message saying he is looking forward to a big hug on the side when Villa play Liverpool next month.”

The Englishman was handed the vacant head coach role in the West Midlands following a whirlwind few days for the Birmingham-based outfit in which Dean Smith had been sacked following a poor run of results for the side.

The ex-Red also provided the reasoning behind why he decided to return to the English game and leave the Glasgow-based outfit.

He outlined that the long-term aspirations at Villa Park are to see the club competing on the European stage, but insists right now he is only focussed on his first game in charge against Brighton on Saturday.

Our old No.8 will return to Anfield on December 11 in what is guaranteed to be some atmosphere.