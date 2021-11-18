Ian Wright’s prior Arsenal warning could mean great news for Liverpool as Arteta faces big test: ‘Those teams will outplay Arsenal’

Liverpool will be hoping that Mikel Arteta struggles to heed the advice issued to his Arsenal side by former player, Ian Wright, for their upcoming weekend meeting.

The 58-year-old had previously advised his old club to switch things up tactically when come up against the bigger clubs – a fair warning considering the 5-0 thrashing handed out by Manchester City and the 2-0 defeat to city rivals Chelsea early in the campaign.

“They’re going to come up against teams who are going to cause them problems, but this kind of energy will cause teams a lot of problems,” the Gunners legend told Premier League Productions back in October (via the Metro).

“The thing that they’re going to need to do against the better teams is play a counter-attacking game.

“They’ve got to try and let them come on, see if you can pinch the ball off of those teams and let that team know we’re going to counter-attack you and be clinical doing it.

“I hope [they’ve got the bravery to do it] because that’s the only way they’re going to beat those top teams because they’re not going to outplay them.

“Those teams will outplay Arsenal, it’s going to have be from a counter-attacking perspective.”

Coming off the back of a run of good form prior to the international break, however, the Reds can’t expect a walk in the park when the visitors make the trip up to Merseyside.

With two wins from our last five, we’re far from having a meltdown compared to Arsenal‘s three wins from the same number of league games.

It’s also worth bearing in mind the comparative strength of the teams faced, with us having to face the two Manchester clubs and a high-flying West Ham United outfit recently.

The obvious area to expose Liverpool tactically, however, will be in the middle of the park, with the absence of the likes of Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and James Milner leaving us somewhat exposed.

Realistically, the international break represented a great opportunity for us to regroup and cut off the poor run of form before it could become a problem, so we’ll be looking forward to seeing what Klopp’s men can come up with this Saturday.

