‘I’m learning off them’ – the two Liverpool stars that Neco Williams loves to ‘battle’ against

Neco Williams has named Mo Salah and Sadio Mane as the two current Liverpool stars that he learns the most from when he comes up against them during sessions at the AXA Training Centre.

The 20-year-old has only featured three times for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season but impressed recently on international duty for Wales – including a goal in the 5-1 rout of Belarus on Saturday.

“When I’m coming up against Mo Salah and Sadio Mane every day in training, it’s going to make me a better player,” the No.76 told Liverpool’s official website.

“I feel like I’ve matured in my game, especially when you’ve got Salah and Mane running at you every day. It is hard but it’s going to make me a better player and I feel like it definitely has helped me.

“I’m learning off them and it gives me a little battle with them, so I’m enjoying it.”

Although the youngster may have only started one game so far this term, it’s good to hear that he’s still learning and becoming better just from being on the training pitch.

There aren’t many defenders that can handle the talent and speed of Salah and Mane – they are the perfect players for Neco to come up against in order for him to continue his development and increase his chances for a starting spot.

Recently, his international team’s manager, Rob Page, encouraged the right-back to seek a move in January in a bid to earn more first-team minutes, but these comments from Williams suggest that he is confident with the progression he is making at Anfield.

Let’s hope the Welsh international can continue to improve and develop under Klopp so when a spot in the starting-XI does come along he makes the most of it.