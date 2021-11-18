Liverpool face repeat of West Ham struggles as Arsenal star with impressive win percentage tipped to make Anfield return

Liverpool could be set for a difficult midfield battle in their upcoming meeting with Mikel Arteta’s in-form Arsenal outfit at the weekend with Thomas Partey tipped to recover in time for the tie.

This update comes from LondonWorld (via Just Arsenal), with the Gunners’ medical staff expecting a return at Anfield for the former Los Colchoneros star despite prior reports claiming that the 28-year-old was receiving treatment in London.

The north London-based side has enjoyed an applaudable win percentage of 75% when the Ghana international has featured (across all competitions), a figure that hardly bodes well for the Reds ahead of the weekend clash.

With us having struggled in the middle of the park of late following injuries to the likes of Naby Keita and James Milner, concerns have been raised about our inability to control games in midfield.

On several occasions this season, we’ve rightly been accused of being too easy to play through – a reality that manifested itself clearly in our 3-2 defeat to West Ham, in which Virgil van Dijk and co. were placed under an inordinate amount of pressure.

We’ve no doubt this is an issue Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff will be intimately familiar with, however, and we’ll be backing the club to come out guns blazing upon our return to domestic action, regardless of Partey’s availability.

