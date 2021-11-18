Liverpool worst affected after three seasons of VAR in stat reveal

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have been the worst affected by VAR calls, with the technology disallowing four goals apiece for the attackers since its introduction to the English top-flight.

This comes from ESPN, with the publication noting that Tottenham duo Harry Kane (3) and Heung-Min Son (4) come closest with their respective tallies.

It’s a situation that doesn’t improve when analysing their total involvement in goals disallowed, with both Reds attackers collectively playing a part in the chalking off of 10 efforts.

From armpits being ruled offside to knees being adjudged to fall on the wrong side of the imaginary lines drawn up in mid-game replays, it’s fair to say that Jurgen Klopp’s men have certainly tasted their fair share of officiating-related frustrations.

It would be remiss of us to suggest that the application of VAR has failed to improve since its inception, however, it would be equally inadvisable to claim that the technology has surpassed expectations.

The lack of clarity or consistency in decision-making remains a bugbear in the sport, with Jurgen Klopp recently expressing his disappointment at the lack of protection handed to Alisson Becker during our defeat to West Ham.

VAR and the individuals who utilise it at Stockley Park are far from perfect, though we’re hoping to see more improvements in its application as we move forward.

