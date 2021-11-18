(Photo) Trent Alexander-Arnold snapped at Prenton Park in support of Liverpool Women

Trent Alexander-Arnold was snapped in the stands at Prenton Park as Liverpool Women took on Blackburn in a 2-1 win in the FA WSL Cup.

With James Milner spotted making appearances at youth games and traveling with the senior side for the EFL Cup to show his support despite being ruled out for the fixture in question through injury, it’s nice to see Reds demonstrating their integration in multiple aspects of the club.

Hopefully instances like this can become more commonplace across the league and help drive even bigger attendances to the women’s side of the game.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @LiverpoolFCW:

👋 @TrentAA 👋 Showing his support for the Reds tonight at Prenton Park! pic.twitter.com/tJYKF2y15E — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) November 17, 2021

