Pundit predicts £76.5m Liverpool star will be available for Arsenal despite injury scare

Ben Dinnery has predicted that Sadio Mane will likely be available for Jurgen Klopp’s men despite suffering a chest concern during Senegal’s 1-1 stalemate with Togo.

The 29-year-old’s international coach, Aliou Cisse, had allayed any fears over the star attacker (valued at £76.5m, according to Transfermarkt), confirming that it was not a major setback.

“He is likely to be back for the next game,” the injury expert told Football Insider.

“The Senegal manager says it was a precautionary measure. They have already qualified for the World Cup so there was no need to risk Mane.

“They will be aware of the situation at Liverpool. They know how important his fitness is given the injury to Roberto Firmino.

“That’s why it’s likely those talks have taken place between club and country, and that is why he has returned.”

With injuries piling up in the middle of the park, Liverpool can certainly ill afford for the strain to spread to other positions.

There’s no denying that the festive period looks set to be a difficult one for us, with there being 12 fixtures to play for up until the end of December.

Some expert game management will be required from Klopp if we’re to navigate the festive period without incurring further injuries.

That being said, having the Senegal speedster back in the ranks for our upcoming hosting of Arsenal in the Premier League will be a considerable boost in light of Bobby Firmino’s sidelining.

