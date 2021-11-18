Team GB legend Sir Mo Farah has nothing but praise for Liverpool star Mo Salah

Athletics legend Sir Mo Farah has named Liverpool star Mo Salah as the best footballer in the world at the moment.

Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast (via HITC), the 4-time Olympic gold medalist admitted his admiration for the Egyptian, saying: “I quite like Mo Salah, the way he went from an average player at Chelsea to go to Liverpool and to see the impact he had at Liverpool, particularly last year and this year, I think it’s incredible.

“As a sportsman you see it, he was already a Premier League player and then he’s changed team and become what he has become, I think for me, that’s the bit where I’m like ‘wow’.”

The 38-year-old has won the 5,000m and 10,000m gold medals twice and is largely recognised as one of the greatest British athletes ever, whilst our No.11 has found the net 15-times already this season with many claiming he is currently in the best form of his career.

To hear such compliments from the Team GB legend speaks volumes of how impressive the Egyptian King has been since his arrival on Merseyside in 2017.

The ex-Roma man has netted an unbelievable 105 goals in 156 Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s men and is one of the main reasons why the Reds have tasted so much success in recent years.

Both Salah and Sadio Mane are set to join up with their national teams in January to participate in the African Cup of Nations, so it is in the new year when we may miss the firepower and all-round impact that the Egyptian provides.

Until then, let’s hope that Mo can continue finding the back of the net to ensure we remain in the title race all season long.